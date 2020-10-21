Flashdance Series in the Works at CBS All Access — Who Would You Cast?

RELATED STORIES CBS All Access to Rebrand as Paramount+, Announces The Godfather Making-Of Series and More Originals

CBS All Access hopes to put another maniac on the floor.

The streaming service is developing a series adaptation of Flashdance, the 1983 film that launched Jennifer Beals’ career.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the reboot will follow a young Black woman “with ballet dreams and a strip club reality” who is trying to find her place in the world “while navigating romance, money, art, friendship and how to love herself.” (In the original film, Beals’ character was a welder at a steel mill who dreamed of becoming a professional dancer.)

Lynda Obst, who served as an associate producer on the original Flashdance, is attached to exec-produce the potential series. Angela Robinson (The L Word, True Blood) is also on board as an EP and will direct the pilot, while Tracy McMillan (Good Girls Revolt) will write the script.

As previously reported, CBS All Access will rebrand as Paramount+ in early 2021, as part of a relaunch of the streaming service that will combine original content with shows from CBS and cable outlets MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Nickelodeon. (Paramount Pictures was also Flashdance‘s original distributor.)

