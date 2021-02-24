Frasier Revival Officially Greenlit as Kelsey Grammer 'Gleefully' Confirms Paramount+ Series Order

RELATED STORIES The Game: Football Series' Revival Is Moving From The CW to Paramount+

It’s officially official: Paramount+ is exhuming Frasier from the TV graveyard, ordering a revival of the Emmy-winning sitcom. And while Kelsey Grammer is confirmed to reprise his titular role in the sequel series, sources tell TVLine there are no deals in place yet for his co-stars David Hyde Pierce (Niles) Jane Leeves (Daphne) and Peri Gilpin (Roz) to return.

“Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” said Grammer in a statement. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother, The Great Indoors) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces, Perfect Harmony) will serve as showrunners/writers, and the pair will EP alongside Grammer.

“Frasier is one of the most acclaimed comedies in modern television history and truly defines premium storytelling,” said CBS Studios prez David Stapf. “There has long been a call from fans for its return, and that call is now answered thanks to the amazing Kelsey Grammer reprising his iconic role of Dr. Frasier Crane and a brilliant creative plan from Joe, Chris and Kelsey. We can’t wait to reveal its next chapter on Paramount +.”

TVLine has learned that production is slated to begin this summer after Grammer wraps work on Season 1 of his forthcoming, untitled ABC multi-cam comedy co-starring Alec Baldwin.

CBS All Access is set to be rebranded as Paramount+ on March 4. The new service will combine original content with shows from CBS and cable outlets MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount Network and Nickelodeon.