Mom's Allison Janney Reacts to Show Ending, Name-Checks Anna Faris

Mom‘s Allison Janney has taken to social media to reflect on CBS’ final-season announcement.

The network revealed Wednesday that the sober-living comedy will conclude this spring, with its series finale set for Thursday, May 6 (at 9/8c). In a heartfelt Instagram post, Janney thanked the cast and crew, including executive producer Chuck Lorre; current costars Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnston, Beth Hall and William Fichtner; and former co-lead Anna Faris, who left the show ahead Season 8.

“Getting to be part of Mom these past eight years — showing the laughter, love and hope that can come with recovery — has been one of the great honors of my life,” she wrote. “I want to thank [executive producers] Chuck Lorre, Gemma Baker [and] Nick Bakay, and all the writers… for giving us these wonderfully flawed and lovable characters to bring to life. I miss seeing all of your faces. And these amazingly talented actors I got to act with everyday!!! Mimi, Jaime, Kristen, Beth, and the coolest man on the planet, Bill Fichtner. And of course Anna Faris.⁣ [Director] Jamie Widdoes for your patience and dedication and enormous talent steering this ship!⁣ Our entire crew, your laughter and love and dedication to this show has made it a joy to come to work. And last but not least all of our extraordinary fans!!! Thank you for all of your support over the years.”

Mom‘s eighth season marked the first (and now only) season without Faris, who played Janney’s on-screen daughter Christy. When it was revealed that she was leaving last September, Faris released a statement which in part read, “The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career. I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience.”

In the wake of Faris’ departure, Christy was shipped off to Georgetown Law School, in Washington D.C., on a full scholarship.

Mom has evolved into a drastically different show than the one that premiered in 2013. The multi-cam originally centered on Christy’s life as newly sober single mom as she tried to raise a pregnant teenage daughter, Violet (Sadie Calvano), and a son, Roscoe (Blake Garrett Rosenthal), with the help of her previously estranged mother Bonnie (Janney). The show eventually shifted focus away from Christy’s kids (who were written out of the show entirely) and toward Christy and Bonnie’s AA group — which consists of Marjorie (Kennedy), Jill (Pressly), Wendy (Hall) and Tammy (Johnston) — and Bonnie’s relationship with eventual husband Adam (Fichtner). Janney is the last remaining series regular from Season 1.