Mom Shocker: Anna Faris Exiting Popular Sitcom Ahead of Season 8

CBS’ Mom will be down a leading lady when it returns for Season 8: Anna Faris is leaving the sitcom after seven years as Christy, TVLine has learned.

Though Faris is exiting the series to pursue other opportunities, a rep for Warner Bros. Television confirms that Christy will not be recast. Rather, the character’s absence will be addressed in a Season 8 storyline. TV Stars' Most Shocking Exits

“The past seven years on Mom have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career,” Faris said in a statement. “I’m so thankful to Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience. While my journey as Christy has come to an end, allowing me to pursue new opportunities, I’ll be watching next season and rooting for my TV family.”

WBTV, CBS and Chuck Lorre Productions offered their own joint statement on Faris’ departure: “From the inception of Mom, Anna was the first and only choice for the role of Christy. We are so proud of the stories we have been able to tell during Anna’s seven years with us. We wish Anna all the best, and we thank her for her beautiful portrayal.”

Since its debut in 2013, Mom has centered on Faris’ character, a newly sober single mom trying to raise her kids and navigate a relationship with her own mother (Allison Janney), also a recovering addict. The cast also includes Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner and Kristen Johnston.

Mom is slated to begin Season 8 production on Monday, Sept. 14, with an eye on a November return date. (See CBS’ full fall lineup here.) The show is currently CBS’ No. 3-rated sitcom, behind Young Sheldon and The Neighborhood.

