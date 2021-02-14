Where's Lovecraft Country's Season 2 Renewal? HBO Boss Offers Update

RELATED STORIES True Blood: HBO Boss Says Prospective Reboot Must Be a 'Story Worth Telling'

True Blood: HBO Boss Says Prospective Reboot Must Be a 'Story Worth Telling' Pedro Pascal to Star in The Last of Us Video Game Adaptation at HBO

Season 1 of HBO’s Lovecraft Country was a critical hit and is proving to be an awards-circuit favorite. But so far, word of a Season 2 renewal is as elusive as a universe-hopping Hippolyta.

So when TVLine recently chatted with Casey Bloys, chief content officer at HBO and HBO Max, we asked him why the premium cabler hadn’t yet renewed the sci-fi drama.

Showrunner Misha Green “and her writers are currently, as we speak, trying to figure out what Season 2 would look like,” Bloys said. “Remember, Season 1 was based on a book, so you’ve got a roadmap. And especially for a show that is this big, to have that mythology and that roadmap is really, really helpful.”

The show’s Season 1 finale aired in October 2020. Lovecraft Country is up for Best Television Series — Drama at the 2021 Golden Globes. TVLine also named the series — whose ensemble includes Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett and Aunjanue Ellis — as one of the 10 best dramas of 2020.

“So we, and Misha, want to be really sure that there’s a story she feels good about that we feel good about,” Bloys continued. “I am very hopeful that she’ll crack a story.”

Would you like to see Lovecraft Country return? Sound off in the comments!