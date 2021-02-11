Ratings: Tough as Nails Returns Steady, Riverdale 'Reboot' Eyes Audience Low

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Tough as Nails opened Season 2 on Wednesday night with 3.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating — which is right on par with its freshman average.

NBC | Chicago Fire held steady to lead Wednesday both in total audience (with 7.3 million viewers) and in the demo (with a 1.0 rating). Med (7.1 mil/0.9), meanwhile, slipped two tenths in the demo, and P.D. (6.2 mil/0.8, read recap) was steady.

THE CW | Riverdale‘s time-jumped “reboot” (515K/0.1, read post mortem) and Nancy Drew (463K/0.1) were both steady in the demo, though the former dipped to its smallest audience ever.

FOX | Masked Dancer (2.7 mil/0.6) ticked up, Name That Tune (2.4 mil/0.5) was steady.

ABC | The Goldbergs (3.2 mil/0.6) and American Housewife (2.6 mil/0.5) were steady, while Call Your Mother (2.1 mil/0.3) dipped to new lows leading out of a Conners rerun. For Life (1.42 mil/0.2, read post mortem) hit a new demo low.

