Clone High Reboot Snags 2-Season Order at HBO Max

Clone High is lunging to the head of HBO Max’s freshman class: The streamer has handed a two-season, straight-to-series order to a reboot of the cult animated comedy.

Like the original, the new Clone High will follow historical figures — such as Abraham Lincoln, Cleopatra, Joan of Arc and John F. Kennedy — who have been cloned and placed back in high school.

Original series creators Bill Lawrence, Phil Lord and Chris Miller are back as EPs of the early-aughts satire. Fellow Clone High vet Erica Rivinoja will serve as showrunner.

The original Clone High first aired on the Canadian cable network Teletoon between 2002 and 2003, before it eventually aired Stateside on MTV. The original voice cast included Lord and Miller, Will Forte, Christa Miller, Michael McDonald and Nicole Sullivan.

News that MTV Studios was developing a new iteration of Clone High was announced last summer.

The reboot is the latest iconic title to be reimagined by MTV Studios, which has already set up a Beavis & Butthead revival, a Jodie-centric Daria spinoff and a Ren & Stimpy reboot (all at Comedy Central).

In other ‘toon news, HBO Max on Wednesday has placed series orders for a Velma-centric Scooby-Doo Prequel series (with Mindy Kaling voicing the title role), as well as Fired on Mars, an “existential workplace comedy set five minutes in the future” with Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson heading up the voice cast.