Velma-Centric Scooby-Doo Animated Prequel Series Ordered at HBO Max; Mindy Kaling to Voice Titular Role

At long last, vindication for Velma Dinkley!

HBO Max has placed a 10-episode series order for Velma, a comedic animated origin story centered on the “unsung and underappreciated brains” of the Scooby-Doo gang, with Mindy Kaling giving voice to the iconic character.

The streamer says the new iteration will “unmask the complex and colorful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”

Kaling will also serve as an EP on the project alongside Charlie Grandy, Howard Klein and Sam Register.

In other ‘toon news, HBO Max has also handed series orders to a reboot of MTV’s cult fave Clone High as well as Fired on Mars, an “existential workplace comedy set five minutes in the future” with Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson voicing the central role.