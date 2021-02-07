The Weeknd Performs Super Bowl 55 Halftime Show — Watch and Grade It

RELATED STORIES Amanda Gorman Honors Essential Workers, Marine Veteran at Super Bowl

Super Bowl Weekend reached its climax on Sunday with a performance from, who else, The Weeknd.

The Canadian-born musician, known to his nearest and dearest as Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, took the stage at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium to headline the Super Bowl 55 halftime show.

His setlist included several of his biggest hits, including “Starboy,” “The Hills, “Can’t Feel My Face,” “I Feel It Coming” and, of course, “Blinding Lights.” Watch The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance in full below:

And he had some Super-sized shoes to fill. Recent memorable halftime performers have included Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Beyonce and Madonna.

That said, The Weeknd being selected to perform this year’s Super Bowl halftime show came as no surprise. He’s career has exploded since he formally debuted in 2010, amassing three Grammy Awards and an Oscar nomination, among other impressive accolades.

Airing on CBS, this year’s Super Bowl is between Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the big game, the Eye Network will broadcast a preview episode of its gender-swapped Equalizer reboot, starring Queen Latifah.

Other performances at this year’s Super Bowl included H.E.R. singing “America the Beautiful,” Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and Miley Cyrus performing at TikTok’s first-ever tailgate show. National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who lit Twitter ablaze with her powerful appearance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, also stepped up to the microphone.

Your thoughts on The Weeknd’s Super Bowl halftime show? Hit PLAY on the video above, then grade his performance and drop a comment below.