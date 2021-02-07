H.E.R. Performs 'America the Beautiful' Ahead of Super Bowl 55 — Watch

RELATED STORIES Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church Perform Super Bowl National Anthem — Watch

Shortly before kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday, R&B superstar H.E.R. took to the mic for a performance of “America the Beautiful” befitting the patriotic anthem’s title.

The two-time Grammy Award winner — who’s currently nominated in three 2021 Grammy categories, including Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe” — appeared at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium, which welcomed a smaller audience than usual due to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Watch footage of H.E.R.’s “America the Beautiful” performance, complete with sick guitar solo, below:

Even if you aren’t familiar with H.E.R.’s work, you may remember her performance of Sinead O’Connor’s version of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which she sang during the In Memoriam segment of the Primetime Emmy Awards in Sept. 2020.

Super Bowl 55 is being broadcast on CBS. Other performances at this year’s big game include Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church singing “The Star-Spangled Banner,” The Weeknd headlining the halftime show, and Miley Cyrus performing at TikTok’s first-ever tailgate show. National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who lit Twitter ablaze with her powerful appearance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, will also step up to the microphone, reciting an original poem.

Your thoughts on H.E.R.’s performance of “America the Beautiful”? Hit PLAY on the video above, then grade her performance and drop a comment below.