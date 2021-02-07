Jazmine Sullivan, Eric Church Perform Super Bowl National Anthem — Watch

RELATED STORIES H.E.R. Performs 'America the Beautiful' Ahead of Super Bowl 55 — Watch

A country crooner and an R&B powerhouse teamed up on Sunday to honor America. And football.

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan came together in song ahead of Super Bowl 55, performing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Watch footage of their National Anthem performance below:

A nine-time Grammy Award nominee, Church is preparing to launch of Heart & Soul, a three-album project consisting of 24 new songs; Heart drops on April 16, with & following on April 20, and Soul rounding things out on April 23. And Sullivan, a 12-time Grammy nominee, released the EP Heaux Tales in January.

Airing on CBS, this year’s Super Bowl is between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the big game, the Eye Network will broadcast a preview episode of its gender-swapped Equalizer reboot, starring Queen Latifah.

Other performances at this year’s Super Bowl include H.E.R. singing “America the Beautiful,” The Weeknd headlining the halftime show, and Miley Cyrus performing at TikTok’s first-ever tailgate show. National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who lit Twitter ablaze with her powerful appearance at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, will also step up to the microphone, reciting an original poem.

