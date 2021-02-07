Amanda Gorman Honors Essential Workers, Marine Veteran at Super Bowl

RELATED STORIES Super Bowl 2021: Watch the Best and Worst Commercials

Amanda Gorman, the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate, brought her talents to Super Bowl LV, where she honored three special Americans for their tireless work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gorman spoke as part of the event’s pregame coverage, just minutes before Sunday’s kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, happening live from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Gorman honored three Americans (the honorary captains for this year’s Big Game, thanks to the NFL) — Los Angeles educator Trimaine Davis, Florida nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Pittsburgh-based James Martin, a Marine veteran who volunteers with the Wounded Warrior Project — for their steadfast work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch video of Gorman’s words below:

The 22-year-old Los Angeles poet made headlines last month after she delivered her riveting piece, “The Hill We Climb,” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 6. Her performance caused presales of her upcoming three books to skyrocket, including a collection of her work called The Hill We Climb and Other Poems, and a children’s book entitled Change Sings. Both works are set to be published on Sept. 21. A special edition of her inauguration poem will hit stores March 30.

