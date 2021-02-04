Ratings: Masked Dancer, Name That Tune Go Low; Chicago Med Tops Night

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s The Masked Dancer this Wednesday drew 2.66 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark series lows.

Lead-out Name That Tune (2.3 mil/0.4) similarly slipped 15 and 33 percent in Week 5 to mark its lowest numbers yet. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Elsewhere:

NBC | Chicago Med (7.3 mil/1.0) ticked up and led Wednesday in both measures. Fire (7.2 mil/0.9) was steady, while P.D. (6 mil/0.8, read post mortem) dipped.

THE CW | The newly renewed Riverdale (557K/0.1, read recap) and Nancy Drew (476K/0.1) each added a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

CBS | The Super Bowl Greatest Commercials thing did 5 mil and a 0.6.

ABC | The Goldbergs (3.1 mil/0.5), The Conners (3.5 mil/0.5) and Call Your Mother (2.4 mil/0.3) each dipped, while American Housewife (2.6 mil/0.5) ticked up. For Life (1.4 mil/0.3) dipped to its smallest audience ever while holding onto its demo low.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.

