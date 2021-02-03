The CW Renews The Flash, Walker, Batwoman, Riverdale Plus 8 Others

The CW is kicking February off with a blizzard (ha!) of renewals, picking up additional seasons of a dozen current series — including breakout hit Walker. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

In addition to the aforementioned Jared Padalecki-fronted reboot, the list of shows confirmed to return for the 2021-22 TV season includes The Flash (Season 8), Riverdale (Season 6), DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Season 7), All American (Season 4), Charmed (Season 4), Legacies (Season 4), In the Dark (Season 4), Roswell, New Mexico (Season 4), Batwoman (Season 3) Nancy Drew (Season 3) and, yes, Dynasty (Season 5).

As previously reported, the soon-to-launch new seasons of Supergirl and Black Lightning will be both series last.

Additionally, Superman & Lois — which is set to bow on Feb. 23 — has received an order for two additional episodes, bringing its Season 1 total to 15. (A Season 2 pickup for S&L is TBD.) Meanwhile, The CW is expanding Walker‘s inaugural season by 5 episodes, for a grand total of 18.

“Though we’re just a few weeks into the new season, we wanted to get a strategic head start on next season with these early renewals, which allows our production teams to start laying out story arcs and hiring staff, and at the same time, continues to provide us with a strong, stable schedule to build on for next season,” said CW Chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz in a statement. “As The CW’s 2020-2021 season kicks into high gear, we are thrilled creatively with the direction of our first new shows out of the gate, Walker and Superman & Lois, that we wanted to order the additional episodes to complete their first seasons, and we are particularly pleased with the huge success of the launch of Walker, which debuted as our most watched series premiere in 5 years.”

TVLine’s 2021 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the tsunami of pickups.

