Too Hot to Handle Gets 2-Season Renewal at Netflix

We hope Lana is fully charged, because Too Hot to Handle has been renewed for not one, but two more seasons.

According to our sister site Deadline, Seasons 2 and 3 will move the sexy fun and games from Mexico to Turks and Caicos, where filming is currently underway. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

For the uninitiated: Too Hot to Handle follows 10 hot singles who convene in paradise for what they think is going to be the sexiest summer of their lives — only to discover that they’ll have to remain celibate for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize. Money is deducted from the group’s final pot for every sexual encounter that goes down. That means no kissing, no heavy petting and no self-gratification.

Word of Too Hot‘s multi-season renewal comes more than nine months after the release of Season 1, which dropped on April 17. (TVLine spoke to breakout star Francesca Farago about her wildest Season 1 moves, which you can read here.)

Netflix has been on something of a hot streak in the reality TV department. The streamer previously handed two-season renewals to The Circle and Love Is Blind, and picked up Rhythm + Flow for a second cycle. Other recent Netflix renewals include Bridgerton, Emily in Paris, Feel Good, Locke & Key, Space Force, Umbrella Academy and Virgin River. TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has thusly been updated.

