Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Defends Her Most Controversial Moves: 'I Don't Regret Anything That I Did'

Heads up, all you chickens and geezers: We’re about to spoil Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle. If you haven’t completed your binge, you might want to… Retreat.

Putting aside the season’s official outcome, no one on Too Hot to Handle played the game as well as breakout star Francesca Farago.

Over the course of eight episodes, the Vancouver-based Instagram model never stopped evolving, gradually giving us every shade of the reality TV rainbow. We watched her tirelessly transform from a doe-eyed ingenue to a vengeful pot-stirrer, before eventually completing the process as an empowered “I didn’t come here to make friends” queen. As far as I’m concerned, when Lana allowed Harry and Francesca — the Ross and Rachel of this sexual circus — to win back their money in the finale, that was merely a thank-you for keeping the season chugging along.

“I was just there to have fun and maybe form a connection with someone,” Francesca tells TVLine. “Once the rules were introduced, and after the initial shock wore off, I basically thought, ‘I didn’t come here expecting to win any money, and we don’t even know how this money’s going to be split.’ So if I felt like kissing someone, I was going to kiss someone. I didn’t care how much money I lost, which is probably why I ended up losing the most out of everyone in the house. But that was my mindset, to have fun and entertain myself as much as I could. As much as I made everyone mad, I don’t regret anything that I did.”

In the interest of seeing just how little she regrets, TVLine asked Francesca to walk us through some of the season’s most controversial moments, many of which were direct results of her own actions. And we thank her for that.

