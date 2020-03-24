Love Is Blind and The Circle Get Two-Season Renewals, Casting Underway

A lot more pod-versations and catfishing are on tap at Netflix, where both Love Is Blind and The Circle have been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3, it was announced on Tuesday. Also on the reality-TV front, Rhythm + Flow has been picked up for a second season.

Given that TV production is at a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic, the three series will not return with their sophomore runs until 2021, though online casting and auditions are now open.

Netflix also has greenlit a new series, Sparking Joy With Marie Kondo, in which the titular tidy-upper will declutter an entire town. (Visit TidyMyTown.com to nominate a burg.)

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Netflix VP of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg said in a statement. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

Season 2 of Love Is Blind is currently casting in Chicago, with Season 3 to follow; casting for The Circle is open at TheCircleCasting.com; and auditions for Rhythm + Flow are now open at RhythmAndFlow.com.