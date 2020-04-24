Too Hot to Handle Reveals the Inspiration Behind Lana's Name (Surprise: It's About Sex!)

What’s in a name? If we’re talking about Too Hot to Handle, that’s actually a fairly loaded question.

Netflix on Friday explained the inspiration behind naming Lana — the cone-shaped sass-bot who made the contestants’ lives a sex-less hell for eight episodes — and it’s, appropriately enough, a lot to handle. We’ll let you read it for yourself:

If you found yourself watching Too Hot To Handle and wondering where we got the name Lana from … reverse it. https://t.co/ESdxxrPsyb pic.twitter.com/KyLOk4FWca — Netflix (@netflix) April 24, 2020

That’s right, friends. Not since Missy Elliot put her thing down, flipped it and reversed it have we been this stunned by a simple reversal of letters. Frankly, we need a glass of water.

If you’ve been following TVLine’s coverage of Too Hot to Handle, you know that we’ve found ourselves oddly entranced by Netflix’s latest guilty pleasure, which challenges a group of horned-up singles to remain celibate in order win a cash prize.

Here’s where the spoilers start, for those of you who haven’t completed your binge: The season ends with all 10 competitors splitting the money, which stands at $75,000 after a few… uh… let’s call them slip-ups. Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey end the season in a relationship, as do Rhonda Paul and Sharron Townsend; unfortunately, only the former remain in a relationship, as the latter hasn’t seen one another since filming ended a year ago.

Did you already figure out the secret behind Lana’s name, or is this also news to you? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.