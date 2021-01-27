Bridgerton Is Now Netflix's Biggest Series Launch In the Streamer's History

RELATED STORIES Bridgerton Boss Teases New Love for Lord Anthony in Season 2 — Plus: Are [Spoiler] and [Spoiler] Leaving?!

This should impress even those super-persnickety tonsfolk: Bridgerton is now Netflix’s biggest series ever.

According to Netflix’s shadowy numbers-crunchers, a record 82 million global households* glimpsed the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama in its first 28 days of release, making it the streamer’s No. 1 series launch in history — ongoing, limited or otherwise.

*The numbers that Netflix reports are based on subscribers who have watched at least two minutes of a piece of content.

Bridgerton‘s ascension to GOAT status surpasses even Netflix’s lofty projections. In early January, execs said the show — created by Chris Van Dusen and adapted from Julia Quinn’s bestselling novels — was on track to be sampled by 63 million households in its first month out of the gate.

The news comes one week after Netflix formally renewed Bridgerton for a second season. Production will get underway this spring.

Season 2 will be based on Book 2 of Quinn’s series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, which focuses on the romantic exploits of Jonathan Bailey’s Lord Anthony Bridgerton. As Van Dusen recently teased, “We left him at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market.”

Van Dusen, meanwhile, is neither confirming nor denying whether Regé-Jean Page’s Simon and Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne — whose romance was the centerpiece of Season 1 — will be back for Season 2. “I hope so,” the EP hedged last week. “They are the Duke and Duchess now, but in my mind they will always be Bridgertons, and I think they will always be a part of the show.”