Netflix Says Bridgerton Is Fifth-Largest Season Premiere for an Original Series

RELATED STORIES Bridgerton: Queen Charlotte's Royally Fabulous Wigs, Ranked

Bridgerton: Queen Charlotte's Royally Fabulous Wigs, Ranked Bridgerton Season 2: What We Know

Lady Whistledown has her headline for tomorrow. If televisions and iPads existed during the Regency, that is.

Netflix tweeted on Monday evening that Bridgerton — its adaptation of Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, which was created for TV by Chris Van Dusen and executive-produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland — is projected to be sampled by more than 63 million households* in its first four weeks of release. If true, that would make the sumptuous and rrrribald! period drama Netflix’s fifth-biggest* original series to date (behind The Witcher Season 1, Stranger Things Season 3, Money Heist Part 4 and Tiger King).

Couple that tally with the 44 million households that are projected to sample Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes movie (which just got a sequel order), and Netflix claims (without independent verification, it must be noted) its “biggest viewing week between Christmas and New Year’s ever.”

*The numbers that Netflix reports are based on subscribers who have watched at least two minutes of a piece of content.

The unarguable critical success and pop-culture buzzworthiness of Bridgerton, which debuted eight episodes on Christmas Day, comes on the heels of Netflix declaring a decisive checkmate with its highly acclaimed Thanksgiving release, The Queen’s Gambit, which was sampled by 62 million households in its first 28 days — making it the streaming giant’s “biggest scripted limited series to date.”