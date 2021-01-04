We Can Be Heroes Sequel in the Works at Netflix From Robert Rodriguez

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix in January — Plus: HBO Max, Disney+ and Others

It looks like your favorite next-gen superheroes will be suiting up again: In a tweet posted on Monday, Netflix confirmed that a follow-up to We Can Be Heroes, the spinoff of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D and the Spy Kids franchise, is already in development. Robert Rodriguez, who wrote, directed and produced the 2020 film, will be back for the sequel.

We Can Be Heroes centers on whip-smart tween Missy Moreno (YaYa Gosselin), who is determined to rescue her super-powered dad Marcus Moreno (The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal) and the rest of Earth’s grown-up superheroes who’ve been kidnapped by aliens. In order to the save the day, she and the other superkids will need to work together using their unique powers to break out of their secret government safe house run by the mysterious Ms. Granada (Priyanka Chopra Jonas).

In addition to Gosselin, Pascal and Jonas, the film also stars Taylor Dooley, who reprises her role as Lavagirl; JJ Dashnaw, who replaces Taylor Lautner as Sharkboy; and Christian Slater as Tech-No, a technologically gifted superhero.

According to Netflix, the film — which debuted on the streamer on Friday, Dec. 25 — was viewed by more than 44 million subscribers over the holidays.