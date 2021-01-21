Bridgerton Boss Teases New Love for Lord Anthony in Season 2 — Plus: Are [Spoiler] and [Spoiler] Leaving?!

RELATED STORIES Bridgerton Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, Will Focus on Book 2

Bridgerton Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, Will Focus on Book 2 Regardez! Netflix's Lupin Poised to Reach a Bigger Crowd Than Bridgerton

Hot on the heels of news that Netflix’s period phenom Bridgerton has been officially renewed, series creator Chris Van Dusen is confirming that Season 2 will indeed take a literal and figurative page from Julia Quinn’s second book and center on Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest for a bride.

“We’re really going to be [focusing on] the eldest Bridgerton brother next season, Lord Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey,” Van Dusen revealed Thursday on the Today show. “We left him at the end of the first season at a bit of a crossroads, so I’m looking forward to jumping in and discovering how he fares on the marriage market.”

He apparently will fare well since Van Dusen went on to add that the series will be introducing “a bunch of new characters” in Season 2, including a new “love interest” for the nuptial-minded Lord Anthony. The EP remained confident that this new love story will be as “sweeping and moving and beautiful” as Season 1’s central romance between Regé-Jean Page’s Simon and Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne.

Speaking of the Duke and Duchess of Hastings, Van Dusen would not confirm whether Page and Dynevor will be returning for Season 2. “I hope so,” he hedged. “They are the Duke and Duchess now, but in my mind they will always be Bridgertons, and I think they will always be a part of the show.”