TV Ratings: The Neighborhood Hits Season Highs, All American Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Neighborhood this Monday drew 6.2 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, ticking up on both counts to mark season highs. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Leading out of that, Bob Hearts Abishola (5.8 mil/0.7) hit a season high in audience while steady in the demo. All Rise (4.2 mi/0.5) and Bull (5.3 mil/0.5) were steady in the demo, while the latter drew its second best audience of the season.

Elsewhere:

ABC | The Bachelor (5.1 mil/1.4, read recap) was steady and led Monday in the demo. The Good Doctor (4.2 mil/0.7, read recap), which won’t be back with new episodes until Feb. 15, ticked up.

FOX | 9-1-1 (7 mil/1.2, watch crossover promo) and 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.8 mil/1.0) were both steady, with the former easily delivering Monday’s largest audience.

THE CW | All American (838K/0.3) slipped 20 and 25 percent from last week’s boffo opener, matching what had been its previous season highs.

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (3.3 mil/0.6) dipped, while The Wall (3 mil/0.5) was steady. Weakest Link was a rerun, don’t @ me!

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.

