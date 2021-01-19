Ratings: All American Hits Series Highs, The Bachelor and 9-1-1 Top Night

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1: Lone Star EP on Liv Tyler's Exit, Possible Return: Michelle Blake Still Has 'Interesting Stories to Be Told'

9-1-1: Lone Star EP on Liv Tyler's Exit, Possible Return: Michelle Blake Still Has 'Interesting Stories to Be Told' 9-1-1 Boss: 'There's More to Buck's COVID Crush Than Meets the Eye'

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s All American opened Season 3 with 1.06 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating — besting its previous series highs of 880K and 0.3. TVLine readers gave the episode an average grade of “A-“; read recap.

Update: That marks The CW’s largest audience since Supernatural’s Nov. 19 series finale and the network’s best rating since Supernatural‘s Oct. 8 midseason premiere.

Leading out of All American, a Batwoman Season 2 premiere encore did 590K and a 0.1 (which is about what it did on Sunday night).

Elsewhere on Monday:

FOX | 9-1-1‘s Season 4 premiere drew 7 mil (Monday’s biggest audience) and a 1.2 rating, down a tick in the demo from its Season 3 average (1.4) and finale (1.3); TVLine readers gave it an average grade of “A.” 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.9 mil/0.9, TVLine reader grade “A-“) was steady versus its freshman finale (5.4 mil/0.9) but down from its first-season averages (6.3 mil/1.2).

ABC | The Bachelor (4.8 mil/1.3, read recap) ticked up week-to-week, to edge out 9-1-1 for the Monday demo win. The Good Doctor (3.9 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.9 mil/0.8), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.4 mil/0.6) and Bull (4.6 mil/0.5) all were steady in the demo while shedding a few viewers.

NBC | EGOG (3.1 mil/0.6), The Wall (2.6 mil/0.5) and Weakest Link (2.6 mil/0.5) were all steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.