Ratings: NFL Divisional Playoff Draws 29 Million to Fox, Batwoman Dips

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s broadcast of Sunday night’s NFL divisional playoff game between the Bucs and Saints averaged 29.3 million total viewers and an 8.1 demo rating.

Leading out of that postgame, the freshman comedy The Great North delivered north of eight million total viewers and a 2.6 demo rating. A special installment of Family Guy followed with its largest audience in two years (3.3 mil) and its best demo number since October 2019 (1.1).

Elsewhere:

THE CW | The new Batwoman drew 663,000 viewers and a 0.1 rating, down from both its Season 1 averages (995K/0.26) and its freshman finale (740K/0.2), marking its third smallest audience to date and matching its demo low (which was reached about a year ago). TVLine readers gave the series’ soft reboot an average grade of “C+”; read post mortem.

CBS | NCIS: Los Angeles (5.4 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped from last week, while New Orleans (4.9 mil/0.5) was steady.

ABC | The Rookie (3.6 mil/0.4) hit a series low in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.

