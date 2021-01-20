Ratings: NCIS Returns Up, Tops Night

RELATED STORIES NCIS Recap: The Reason Why Gibbs Shot McGee Is Revealed

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ NCIS returned from a six-week holiday break to 9.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating, up from its fall finale and leading Tuesday in both measures (with usual demo champ This Is Us in rerun mode until Feb. 2).

A second episode of NCIS drew 8.5 mil and a 0.7. TVLine readers gave the two episodes average grades of “A-” and “A”.

Closing out CBS’ night, FBI: Most Wanted (5.7 mil/0.5) returned up from its own fall finale.

Fun fact via CBS: Each NCIS as well as FBI: Most Wanted delivered more viewers in their respective time slots than the other four networks combined.

Elsewhere:

FOX | The Resident (3.3 mil/0.5, read post mortem) slipped from its season opener, while Prodigal Son (2.3 mil/0.5, read post mortem) was steady.

NBC | Zoey’s Playlist (2.4 mil/0.4, read post mortem) was down a tick. Leading out of a This Is Us rerun (1.9 mil/0.3), Nurses (1.8 mil/0.2) dropped hard.

THE CW | Two-Sentence Horror Stories (averaging 550K/0.1) was steady, as was Trickster (395K/0.1).

ABC | Cinderella averaged 3.1 mil and a 0.5.

