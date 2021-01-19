Saved by the Bell Revival Renewed for Season 2 at Peacock

This calls for a celebratory burger at The Max: Peacock has renewed the Saved by the Bell revival for a 10-episode second season, TVLine has learned.

The renewal comes less than two months after the release of Season 1, which earned an average reader grade of “B-.”

“I’m thrilled that Saved by the Bell has been renewed,” executive producer Tracey Wigfield said in a statement. “I’ve been blown away by all the love for the show and can’t wait to go back and make more episodes. Hopefully we stay on Peacock for many more seasons, and then in 30 years, somebody does a reboot of our reboot and invents the threeboot.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

In the new Saved by the Bell, California governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into hot water for closing too many low-income high schools, then proposes that they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids — including Zack and Kelly’s son Mac (Mitchell Hoog) and Jessie’s son Jamie (Belmont Cameli) — a much-needed dose of reality. Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez are series regulars; Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen and Lark Voorhies recur.

Rounding out the cast are franchise newbies Haskiri Velazquez (as Daisy), Alycia Pascaul-Pena (as Aisha), Dexter Darden (as Devante), Josie Totah (as Lexi) and John Michael Higgins (as Principal Toddman).

TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Saved by the Bell‘s Season 2 order. Are you looking forward to another year at Bayside?