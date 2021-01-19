Buffy Summers Turns the Big 4-0: Sarah Michelle Gellar Suggests 'Let's All Be Brave' to Honor the Slayer

The hardest thing in this world is to live in it. The second hardest thing is to realize your iconic alter ego is turning 40 years old.

Upon learning that Jan. 19 marked a big milestone for Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Buffy Summers, Sarah Michelle Gellar posted on Instagram that she couldn’t believe The Chosen One was that old.

“She taught that the hardest thing in the world is to live in it,” Gellar wrote, quoting a pivotal moment in the Season 5 finale. “So in her honor let’s all be brave. Live.”

Gellar appeared to reference the ongoing coronavirus pandemic as well, adding, “This may not be the way we are used to living our lives, but let’s find the beauty. So we can all live long and safely.”

In 2018, news broke that a new, contemporary Buffy series was in development, with Midnight, Texas showrunner Monica Owusu-Breen at its helm and original series creator Joss Whedon as an executive producer. Though early reports characterized the update as a reboot, Owusu-Breen later clarified that the project — which will have a Black actress in the lead role — might better be classified as a revival.

Does Buffy turning 40 make you feel some kind of way? And is that way super old? Hit the comments with your thoughts!