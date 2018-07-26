Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot May Instead Be a Revival, Showrunner Hints

Into every generation, a slayer is born. And there’s a chance that the one we’ll meet in the proposed revamp of Buffy the Vampire Slayer may not be Buffy Summers 2.0, after all.

After establishing that she is a die-hard Buffy fan, showrunner and writer Monica Owusu-Breen (Midnight, Texas) tweeted Thursday that the characters that populated the original series “can’t be replaced. Joss Whedon’s brilliant and beautiful series can’t be replicated. I wouldn’t try to.”

She went on to say that in the years since Buffy premiered, “the world seems a lot scarier. So maybe, it could be time to meet a new Slayer.”

News of the project’s existence — and that a black actress would likely play the title role — broke in July. Whedon will serve as executive producer of the in-development series, which is said to be “contemporary, building on the mythology of the original.”

The reboot drew mixed reactions on social media, among them an aversion to seeing anyone but Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alyson Hannigan, Nicholas Brendon et al. play the Scooby Gang.

Owusu-Breen’s tweet seems to tamp down some of that ire, hinting that the potential series could be a continuation — rather than a reset — of the original and that the Slayer in Owusu-Breen’s iteration will be a character we haven’t met yet.

The supernatural drama’s mythology easily lends itself to such a revival. Fans of the show will recall that, in the series finale, Buffy (with Willow’s help) used the power of a magical scythe to activate potential Slayers of all ages all over the world. The new slayer potentially could be one of these girls/women.

