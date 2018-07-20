Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reboot in the Works, With Black Lead Actress

Buffy Summers is heading back to Sunnydale… but she might look a little different than you remember.

A reboot of Buffy the Vampire Slayer is in development, with a black actress eyed to play the title role, our sister site Deadline is reporting. Original creator Joss Whedon is on board as an executive producer, with Monica Owusu-Breen (Midnight, Texas) serving as writer and showrunner of the reboot. (Owusu-Breen previously wrote for ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., where Whedon is an EP as well.) The reboot doesn’t have a network home yet, but it’s said to be “contemporary, building on the mythology of the original.”

The original Buffy, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar as the titular slayer, debuted in 1997 on The WB and ran for seven seasons, jumping to UPN for its final two seasons. It’s since become a cultural touchstone and cult favorite among TV fans.

If it makes it to air, the new-look Buffy would be just the latest WB series to return to TV: Charmed and Roswell are both being resurrected by The CW next season.