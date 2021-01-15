Ted Lasso Season 2 Is Underway — Does That Make You 'Believe' in 2021?

RELATED STORIES Year in Review: The 10 Best Comedies

Just two weeks in, 2021 has been a lot already. So what better way to head into the weekend than knowing that Ted Lasso Season 2 is officially underway.

Apple TV+ shared a photo on social media this Friday evening, featuring Brendan Hunt (aka Coach Beard), title star Jason Sudeikis, and Nick Mohammed (who plays kit man-turned-assistant coach Nate Shelley).

“Time to start warming those biscuits,” the tweet read. “Production for @TedLasso Season 2 has officially begun!”

Ted Lasso kinda snuck up on us all, based as it was on a series of amusing-ish, Sudeikis-fronted promos for NBC Sports that aired in 2013. The series’ premise: the titular American football coach is hired to manage AFC Richmond, an English soccer team… despite having zero soccer coaching experience.

TVLine named Ted Lasso one of the 10 Best Comedies of 2020, while Sudeikis earned a Performer of the Week nod for the episode in which newly divorced Ted suffered a panic attack. TVLine readers gave both the freshman finale and Season 1 as a whole a rare average grade of “A+.”

Apple TV+ renewed the buzzy comedy for a second season just days after its Aug. 14 premiere; a Season 3 pickup came in late October, as Apple TV+ claimed that Ted Lasso was setting completion records for an original series.

Back in August, series co-creator Bill Lawrence told TV’s Top 5 podcast that future seasons would not incorporate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, in order to keep providing viewers with “escapist entertainment.” (In other words, don’t expect to see Richmond fill its seats with cardboard cutouts.)

Hannah Waddingham (Sex Education), Jeremy Swift (Downton Abbey), Juno Temple (Dirty John), Brett Goldstein (Derek) and Phil Dunster (Humans) round out the cast.