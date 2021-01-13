Insecure’s Yvonne Orji Is Developing an Autobiographical Series at Disney+

RELATED STORIES WandaVision's Paul Bettany Says Vision's Return Will Be Explained

With Insecure poised to end after five seasons, star Yvonne Orji is already working on her next project. The actress, who plays Molly in the HBO series from Issa Rae, is developing a half-hour comedy for Disney+.

First Gen is loosely based on Orji’s life as a Nigerian immigrant growing up in America. The series will delve into her personal experiences as a young girl caught between honoring her parents and her culture while also assimilating into American life. She previously touched on these experiences in her HBO special Momma, I Made It, which is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Orji will write the series; Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo, who is a British-born Nigerian-American, are set to executive-produce.

Orji broke her silence on news of Insecure ending, tweeting, “We going out with a bang y’all… thanks for rocking with us!!”

Rae also opened up about the show coming to an end, telling our sister site Deadline, “Prentice [Penny, Insecure showrunner] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end. We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”