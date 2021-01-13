Insecure to End With Season 5 on HBO

Insecure‘s upcoming fifth season will be its last, HBO has confirmed.

“Issa [Rae] has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy,” Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement on Wednesday. “The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

Additionally, Rae tells our sister site Deadline, “Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end. We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

Insecure‘s fourth season, which concluded in June 2020, starred Rae as Issa, Jay Ellis as Martin, Yvonne Orji as Molly, Natasha Rothwell as Kelli, Amanda Seales as Tiffany, Alexander Hodge as Andrew and Kendrick Sampson as Nathan.

TVLine's Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the end of Insecure.