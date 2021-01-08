Ratings: Celebrity Wheel Rolls Over the Rest, Mr. Mayor Improves Time Slot

RELATED STORIES Last Man Standing Boss Breaks Down Home Improvement Crossover

Last Man Standing Boss Breaks Down Home Improvement Crossover Call Me Kat: Did Miranda Remake Find Its Own Voice in Ep 2?

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s first spin of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune dominated Thursday in both the demo (with a 1.1 rating) and in total audience (drawing 7.8 million viewers).

Leading out of that, The Chase‘s premiere retained 6.2 mil and a 0.9, while The Hustler (3.8 mil/0.7) improved on Monday’s post-Bachelor preview.

Elsewhere:

FOX | Hell’s Kitchen (2.7 mil/0.7) returned down just a tick from its previous season average. Episode 2 of Call Me Kat (3.2 mil/0.6), TVLine reader grade “C”) was down sharply from Sunday’s sneak peek (5.6 mil/1.4), while Last Man Standing (3.3 mil/0.5, TVLine reader grade “A”) actually added eyeballs and was steady in the demo vs. its Sunday airing.

NBC | With no fresh sitcompetition from CBS, Mr. Mayor debuted to 4.9 mil and a 0.6, while its second episode did 4.3 mil/0.5 — both drawing a markedly larger audience than Superstore‘s average (2.4 mil) while on par in the demo. SVU (3.8 mil/0.6, TVLine reader grade “A-“) was steady with the return of Barba.

CBS | Leading out of reruns, Star Trek: Discovery (1.6 mil/0.2) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Do not taunt Happy Fun Ball.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.