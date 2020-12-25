Watch Baby Yoda Jam With Director Robert Rodriguez on Mandalorian Set

RELATED STORIES Inside Mandalorian Finale's Big Surprise

Baby Yoda is adorably rockin’ around the veritable Christmas (or, um, Life Day) tree in a sneak peek from the latest installment of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian.

Director Robert Rodriguez — who helmed Season 2’s sixth episode, “The Tragedy” — shared the snippet on Twitter this Friday morning, just as Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premiered its behind-the-scenes look at the Disney+ hit’s sophomore run.

In the clip below, Rodriguez strums his guitar on the set of the Tython temple’s “seeing stone,” while Grogu bops his head and at some points even warbles a bit:

Here’s a Christmas present to all those who asked me what it’s like to hang out with Baby Yoda on the set of #TheMandalorian #TheTragedy. Check out #DisneyGallery for more behind the scenes! pic.twitter.com/6ShINBxJAN — Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) December 25, 2020

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian‘s single-episode Season 2 overview also takes you inside the return of Boba Fett, the creation and introduction of Rosario Dawson’s live-action Ahsoka Tano, the construction of the Dark Troopers (there be humans inside!), the practical reconstruction of Jabba the Hutt’s palace (including an explanation of why you-know-who, ahem, put on some pounds), and much more.

The Mandalorian is set to start production on Season 3 in 2021, once the spinoff The Book of Boba Fett completes filming. Other Star Wars series en route to Disney+ (at some point) include Ahsoka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Bad Batch, Rangers of the New Republic and Lando.