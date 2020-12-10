Lando Officially Ordered at Disney+

It’s official: Lando Calrissian is going solo.

Disney+ announced Thursday during parent company Walt Disney’s Investor Day that it has ordered a prequel series centered on the iconic Star Wars con artist.

There was no confirmation of who would be playing the titular scoundrel, although speculation has been that Donald Glover would reprise his big screen role. The Atlanta Emmy winner played Young Lando in 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Justin Simien (Dear White People) is attached to shepherd the project.

Billy Dee Williams, of course, originated the role of Lando in 1980’s Empire Strikes Back (before returning in 1983’s Return of the Jedi and 2019’s Rise of Skywalker).

Lando joins a growing list of live-action Star Wars series at Disney+. In addition to current smash The Mandalorian, the streamer has greenlit two Mandalorian spinoffs as well as an Obi-Wan Kenobi-centric drama starring Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, among others.