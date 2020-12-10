The Mandalorian's Ahsoka Tano Set for Disney+ Spinoff — Plus, Watch a Teaser for Rogue One Offshoot Andor

RELATED STORIES The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Bow Christmas 2021, Disney+ Confirms

The Mandalorian Season 3 Will Bow Christmas 2021, Disney+ Confirms Lando Officially Ordered at Disney+

Your new hope has come true: The Star Wars character of Ahsoka Tano is getting her own Disney+ spinoff, just weeks after making her applauded live-action debut on The Mandalorian.

The announcement was made on Thursday afternoon during the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day 2020 presentation.

Ahsoka will star Rosario Dawson, who brought the previously animated character to life in the fifth episode of The Mandalorian‘s sophomore run.

Disney+ also announced another Star Wars series, Rangers of the New Republic, which is also set within the timeline of The Mandalorian.

Additionally, it was confirmed that production started two weeks ago, in London, on Andor, the previously announced spy thriller starring Diego Luna as his Rogue One character. Watch a teaser below:

“Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion.” Andor, an Original Series set in the Star Wars universe, is streaming in 2022 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q2IT2qzEeR — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

The Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day 2020 presentation opened with CEO Bob Chapek sharing that Disney+, which launched 13 months ago, thus far has amassed 86.8 million subscribers.

Then came the big teases, that the second-year streamer has in the pipeline new fewer than 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney/Pixar shows and 15 Disney/Pixar features — with the eventual aim being to premiere something new every week.