Boba Fett Series Confirmed as a Mandalorian Spinoff; Pedro Pascal Will Be Back as Mando for Season 3

Jon Favreau has closed the book on speculation about the Boba Fett series that was teased at the end of The Mandalorian‘s Season 2 finale, stating that it is a standalone spinoff.

“This is actually separate from The Mandalorian Season 3,” the TV franchise EP officially confirmed Monday on Good Morning America.

The Book of Boba Fett, as it is titled, is already filming, “and then we go into production after that with Season 3 of The Mandalorian, with the main character we know and love (played by Pedro Pascal).”

The Book of Boba Fett, which will be set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, was held back from the many other series announcements made at Disney Investor day, Favreau said, because “we didn’t want to spoil the surprise.” And indeed, ever since The Mandalorian’s Season 2 finale came to a close, Disney+ had been 100-percent mum on what The Book of Boba Fett is and isn’t.

Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen are set to star in the spinoff, reprising their roles as Boba Fett and assassin Fennec Shand, while Favreau will EP the series with Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez.

After delivering a most unexpected (yet not) and out-of-this-world cameo with the actual finale’s closing moments, The Mandalorian slipped in a post-credits scene in which Boba Fett (played by Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones‘ Morrison), with help from Fennec Shand (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Wen), gunned down Bib Fortuna to lay claim to the throne inside Jabba the Hutt’s palace on the planet Tatooine. After the formidable duo settled in, the title card “THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT…. COMING DECEMBER 2021” appeared on-screen.

In the immediate wake of the tease, some assumed that The Book of Boba Fett was a well-rumored standalone spinoff, while others wondered aloud if the intrepid bounty hunter was possibly “taking over” The Mandalorian, at least for Season 3 — which is also set to premiere in December 2021. (Besides the overlapping release dates for sister series, there was also the question of what The Mandalorian will look like now that Din Djarin’s quest is completed.)