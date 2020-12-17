A.P. Bio Renewed at Peacock

Peacock is adding another semester of A.P. Bio to its course load, renewing the Glenn Howerton-led comedy for a fourth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Season 4 will consist of eight episodes and debut next year on the streamer.

“Everyone involved is so excited to do more episodes,” series creator/showrunner Mike O’Brien said in a statement. “We’re so thankful to Peacock and everyone who watched! Season 3 was the most fun we’ve had. I want to dig even deeper into the main characters and also keep messing with the sitcom format.”

A.P. Bio stars Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as former college professor Jack Griffin, who lost out on his dream job and is forced to teach high school biology instead. Patton Oswalt co-stars as school principal Ralph Durbin, and Paula Pell plays Durbin’s secretary Helen, with Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, and Jean Villepique playing Jack’s fellow teachers.

This marks Peacock’s first renewal of an original scripted series, following the streaming service’s July debut. (Scripted drama Brave New World was scrapped after a single season.) A.P. Bio started out on NBC, running for two seasons there before getting the axe last year. It was resurrected soon after, though, by Peacock, with all eight Season 3 episodes premiering in September.

TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you excited to enroll in more A.P. Bio? Drop your thoughts on the renewal in a comment below.