HBO Max to (Finally!) Stream on Roku Devices — Find Out When It Will Launch

Roku device owners can cross something big off their holiday wish lists: HBO Max will be available imminently on Roku products, following a new deal between the video streaming company and WarnerMedia.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 17, Roku users will be able to download HBO Max from Roku’s channel store and subscribe to the streaming service directly on their devices. (For those that already subscribe to HBO on Roku, the HBO app will automatically become the HBO Max app upon download.)

“We believe that all entertainment will be streamed and we are thrilled to partner with HBO Max to bring their incredible library of iconic entertainment brands and blockbuster slate of direct-to-streaming theatrical releases to the Roku households with more than 100 million people that have made Roku the No. 1 TV streaming platform in America,” said Scott Rosenberg, Roku’s senior vice president of platform business. “Reaching mutually beneficial agreements where Roku grows together with our partners is how we deliver an exceptional user experience at an incredible value for consumers and we are excited by the opportunity to deepen our longstanding relationship with the team at WarnerMedia.”

HBO Max launched on May 27, though it was notably not available on either Roku or Amazon Fire devices upon its debut. Amazon Fire finally joined the mix on Nov. 17, though HBO Max’s initial limited availability made TVLine’s year-end list of 2020’s worst TV decisions.

The deal also comes just days before the highly anticipated film Wonder Woman 1984 drops on HBO Max (on Christmas Day, when it will also release in theaters), which will be available at no extra cost to HBO Max subscribers. And earlier this month, WarnerMedia announced that its entire 2021 film slate — including flicks like Dune, The Matrix 4 and The Suicide Squad — will come to HBO Max at the same time those movies arrive in theaters.

