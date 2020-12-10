2020 in Review: Underrated Actors, Best Episodes, Saddest Cancellation, Most Unnecessary Death and More

TVLine’s Year in Review is about to get very specific.

Already this month, we’ve taken a big-picture look at the year’s best dramas and comedies, the very worst shows, strongest performances and more. But now, we’re putting 2020 television under a microscope to recognize the best individual episodes, most memorable monologue, lamest celebrity cameo and more nitty-gritty details from the past 12 months.

The attached gallery features plenty of highs, including shows that improved greatly with their latest seasons, an unforgettable death scene, the one “Crisis on Infinite Earths” casting we didn’t see coming and the best performance given by a furry, four-legged friend.

On the other hand, we had to ding a few shows (with love!) for some of the choices they made this year, like an unnecessary Good Doctor death, a Chilling Adventures of Sabrina storyline we just couldn’t follow, and two series finales that jumped way in the future… with questionable results.

Scroll through the attached gallery (or click here for direct access) to see our first wave of winners and losers — Part 2 arrives on Friday! — then drop a comment with the shows you would include.

Still ahead in our Year in Review: Most Heartbreaking Character Deaths, TV’s Biggest Scene Stealers, Dumb Things TV Did and much more!