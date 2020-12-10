The Handmaid's Tale Renewed for Season 5, Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

June Osborne still has a lot of fight left in her: Hulu’s dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for Season 5, well ahead of its Season 4 premiere.

Season 4 does not yet have a premiere date, but it’s “coming soon,” sometime in 2021, as affirmed Thursday during the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day 2020 presentation.

There was no news, however, on the sequel series that was first announced in September 2019. Back then, it was said that Handmaid’s showrunner Bruce Miller was developing an adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s novel The Testaments, which picks up more than 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale.

As Handmaid’s fans will remember, Season 3 ended with Elisabeth Moss’ character bleeding copiously, though as hinted at by both the Season 4 teaser trailer and Moss in a TVLine interview earlier this year, June clearly will not succumb to the wounds she sustained while successfully staging an airlift of children out of Gilead.

In other Season 4 news, Haunting of Hill House alum Mckenna Grace will recur in the upcoming episodes as Mrs. Keyes, the teenage wife of a much older Commander. She is described as “a sharply intelligent” spouse who “rules her farm and household with confidence. She has a rebellious, subversive streak, and is calm and pious on the outside with turmoil, even insanity, on the inside.”

Glad to hear the show isn't winding down just yet?