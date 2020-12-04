TV Ratings: Grey's Dips But Dominates, Station 19 Matches Low, SVU Rises

In the latest TV show ratings, Grey’s Anatomy drew 5.7 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, ticking down from its previous outing yet dominating the night in the demo (with Thursday Night Football taking a knee). (Read recap.)

Bookeding the ABC medical drama, Station 19 (5.4 mil/0.8, read recap) slipped two tenths and Million Little Things (3.8 mil/0.6, read recap) dipped one tenth, with both matching series lows in the demo. The 10 Worst Shows of 2020

Elsewhere….

CBS | Young Sheldon (7.3 mil/0.8), B Positive (5.2 mil/0.6), Mom (5.2 mil/0.6), The Unicorn (3.6 mil/0.5) and Star Trek Disco (1/.9 mil/0.2) all were rock steady, with Sheldon delivering Thursday’s largest audience.

NBC | Leading out of The Voice‘s holiday special (5.3 mil/0.7), SVU (4.04 mil/0.6, see who’s coming back!) ticked up — and matched its largest audience in 20-plus months.

THE CW | A Jingle Ball “best of” special did 526K/0.1, followed by Funniest Animals‘ 615K/0.1.

FOX | Major League Soccer coverage averaged 872K and a 0.2.

