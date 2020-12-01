The Talk Taps New Co-Hosts: Find Out Who'll Replace Marie Osmond and Eve

RELATED STORIES Magnum P.I. Asks His Five-0 Friends for a Favor in Season 3 Sneak Peek

There’ll be two new voices in the mix when The Talk returns.

Elaine Welteroth and Amanda Kloots will join the CBS daytime chatfest as co-hosts, TVLine has learned. The pair, who replace former co-hosts Marie Osmond and Eve, will make their Season 11 debut at the start of 2021.

Both Kloots and Welteroth appeared on the show as guest co-hosts in October and November.

Welteroth, best known to reality-TV viewers as a Project Runway judge, is editor-in-chief of Teen Vogue. “I am beyond excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the phenomenal women of The Talk,” she said via statement. “They have each made me feel right at home alongside them on this incredible platform that cultivates connection, kindness and understanding when we all need it most. I look forward to learning from them and lending my perspective to conversations that build bridges in this singular time in our world.”

Kloots is a former Broadway dancer/Radio City Rockette who is now a fitness trainer. Her husband, Broadway actor Nick Cordero, died in July after a three-month hospitalization for the coronavirus — a battle Kloots chronicled via social media. “I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk, I knew I was among a very special group of people,” she said via statement. “I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter, too.”

News of Osmond’s departure broke in September; she later confirmed that she was exiting the show to spend more time with her family and to develop “several projects” with former Talk EP John Redmann. In November, Eve announced that she was leaving, as well, after four seasons; her final broadcast will take place in December. “I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family,” she said at the time.

Kloots and Welteroth will join remaining co-hosts Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.

What do you think of the new Talk co-hosts? Sound off in the comments!