Marie Osmond Is Leaving The Talk

Marie Osmond co-hosted The Talk, and now she’s going to walk.

The singer has left the CBS daytime talk show after just one season, our sister site Deadline reports. She reportedly will pursue other projects, including a new show.

Osmond joined The Talk in Season 10, following series creator/The Conners star Sara Gilbert’s exit. “After guest co-hosting and appearing as a guest on the show throughout the years, I am thrilled to now call this my day job,” Osmond said in a statement at the time. “I look forward to working with Sharon [Osbourne], Sheryl [Underwood], Eve and Carrie Ann [Inaba], who are such smart, strong, talented women whom I immensely respect. I cannot wait to share this exciting new chapter with the viewers and the CBS family.”

Prior to joining as a permanent co-host, Osmond had been a guest panelist on the show more than 30 times.

Osmond’s departure marks the seventh major change at the dais in just a few years. Prior to Gilbert’s exit, the series saw the departures of longtime panelists Aisha Tyler (who was replaced by Eve) and Julie Chen Moonves (who was succeeded by Inaba).

