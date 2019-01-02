The Talk: Carrie Ann Inaba Officially Joins as Julie Chen's Replacement

It’s official: Carrie Ann Inaba will permanently fill Julie Chen’s vacant seat on The Talk, CBS confirmed Wednesday.

The Dancing With the Stars judge made her debut as a regular Talk co-host on Wednesday’s broadcast, rounding out a panel that includes Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Eve.

“Having the opportunity to sit at the table with Eve, Sara, Sharon and Sheryl has been such an enriching experience, and I’m honored and looking forward to joining them daily,” Inaba said in a statement. “It’s the authentic conversations and connection with the audience and the ladies that really drew me to The Talk. I feel very fortunate to be a part of this show.”

Angelica McDaniel, executive vice president of daytime programs at CBS, added, “Everyone’s Talk-ing about it, and I’m excited to confirm it. We’re welcoming Carrie Ann Inaba to the Talk table. Carrie Ann connects with audiences by being genuine. We appreciate her warmth, heart and vulnerability, and love what she brings to the show.”

It was first reported in December that Inaba would likely be joining the show permanently, after serving as a guest host regularly in the wake of Chen’s departure last September. In Chen’s farewell message to The Talk, she even suggested that Inaba should take over for her at the show, adding that “in my opinion, you look awful good sitting in that chair, my Asian sister.”

Are you happy to see Inaba sitting at the Talk table for good? Tell us in a comment below.