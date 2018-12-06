The Talk Taps DWTS' Carrie Ann Inaba as Julie Chen's Replacement

Less than three months after Julie Chen departed The Talk, the CBS chatfest has found her permanent replacement in Carrie Ann Inaba.

The Dancing With the Stars judge will officially fill Chen’s seat beginning in January, according to our sister site Variety. TVLine has reached out to CBS for confirmation.

Inaba has served as a guest host multiple times since Chen’s departure from the show in September. Chen had stepped down from the series after husband Les Moonves was fired as CEO and chairman of CBS, following multiple sexual assault allegations leveled against him. (Chen will, however, continue to host the network’s reality staple Big Brother.)

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years. But right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son,” Chen said in a video message on the Sept. 18 broadcast. “I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together. I will always, always cherish the memories we shared.”

Chen even went on to recommend Inaba for the gig, adding in her farewell message that “in my opinion, you look awful good sitting in that chair, my Asian sister.”

