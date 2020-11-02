Eve Leaving The Talk After 4 Seasons — Watch Her Emotional Announcement

RELATED STORIES NCIS: New Orleans Team Struggles to 'Weather the Storm' in Season 7 Trailer

Eve gave viewers something to Talk about on Monday, announcing her departure from the CBS daytime show after four seasons.

“At the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity, as a host,” she said from her home in London. “We’re on another lockdown from Thursday, and that’s another reason, obviously, staying home has been such a blessing because my husband and I got to know each other in a different way, a beautiful way. So I want to be closer to him. I want to concentrate on expanding our family, being with my family.”

Looking back at her time on The Talk, Eve said, “I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you.”

Eve’s fellow panelists — Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sharon Osbourne — returned the sentiments, telling the departing co-host, “Real friends support each other. We all support you.”

This announcement comes nearly three years to the day that Eve was announced as a permanent Talk co-host on Nov. 14, 2017.

The departing co-host’s replacement will be announced by CBS at a later date. Will you miss seeing Eve at the table? Do you have any suggestions for a new Talk co-host? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.