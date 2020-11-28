The Masked Singer: Every Clue So Far About Season 4's Super Six

Time to shake off that tryptophan coma: We’ve got a whole bunch of new Masked Singer clues to parse, so let’s get those brains going!

Last Wednesday’s episode, the Group C Finals, pitted Jellyfish, Broccoli and Mushroom against each other. Alas, only two of the three incognito acts were destined to advance to this season’s Super Six. And after Jellyfish sailed through to nab one of those coveted spots, a Smackdown round between Broccoli and Mushroom meant the end for the big, green veggie. (Read a full recap of the episode.)

When Broccoli’s florets were removed, we learned that the costumed crudité was none other than singer/songwriter Paul Anka. (Hear what he had to say re: what Frank Sinatra would think about his run on the reality show.)

Now, ahead of the upcoming two-hour episode (Fox, Wednesday at 8/7c), it’s time to revisit our comprehensive collection of clues. Our mission is clear but the work is cut out for us: Identify the celebs beneath the costumes before they’re unmasked.

We’ve got our guesses, but we want to know what you think, too. Is Jellyfish an Olympian? Is Sun a country crooner? Log your thoughts, theories and ever-evolving guesses in the comments section!