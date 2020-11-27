Ratings: Masked Singer Dominates Thanksgiving With 21-Month Highs

RELATED STORIES Latest Masked Singer Castoff: 'I Think Sinatra Is Probably Rolling Over in His Grave Right Now'

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s special Thanksgiving Night edition of The Masked Singer dominated with 10.2 million total viewers and a 3.0 (!) demo rating — marking its best numbers since its February 2019 freshman finale (the Season 3 premiere’s post-Super Bowl outing excepted).

Leading out of that, I Can See Your Voice hit season/series highs of 5.5 mil and 1.6.

NBC’s encore of the National Dog Show (2.9 mil/0.6, read recap) placed third in the demo for the night, while CBS’ Young Sheldon rerun drew Thursday’s third-largest audience (3.7 mil).

Elsewhere, the conclusion to The CW’s airing of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life drew 350K (its smallest audience of the four parts) and a 0.1; read recap.

